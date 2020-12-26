IND Vs AUS: Even though the Indian team suffered a loss in the first Test match in the four-match Test series against Australia, the most prominent batsman of Team India’s Kangaroo team, Steve Smith, has so far kept quiet. Smith, who was dismissed cheaply in the first Test, could not do anything special in the first innings of the second Test. Smith returned to the pavilion without opening an account in the Boxing Day Test. With this, an embarrassing record was also registered in his name. R Ashwin became the first bowler to do so.

Actually, in the second Test being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Steve Smith, who came to bat at number four in this match, was dismissed for zero. Smith was caught by Ashwin at the hands of Pujara at short fine leg. In this way, Steve Smith was out for zero for the first time in his Test career in Boxing Day Test.

Talking about R Ashwin, he has become the first bowler to dismiss Smith in the first innings of Test cricket at zero. Earlier in his Test career, Smith had never been out on zero in the first innings.

Smith’s bat is silent in test series

For your information, let us know that Smith, who scored two centuries in the three-match ODI series, has so far scored only one run in the Test series. In the first innings of the first Test, he could score only one run in 29 balls. At the same time, in the first innings of the second Test, he returned to the pavilion without scoring any runs in eight balls. Both times Ashwin made him his victim.

Indian bowlers dominated the first day

Significantly, the first day of the Boxing Day Test was named after the Indian bowlers. After winning the toss, the Australian team came out to bat first and scored only 195 runs in the first innings. In response, by the end of the day’s play, India has scored 36 runs at the loss of one wicket. For India, Shubman Gill 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease by scoring 07 runs. Earlier in the bowling, Jasprit Bumrah took four and R Ashwin took three wickets. Debut man Mohammad Siraj got two successes.

