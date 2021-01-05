Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra believes that the extra speed and ability to gain bounce may make Navdeep Saini the first choice for the third fast bowler’s place in the third Test against Australia. Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan are also in the race for a place in the playing XI but Nehra, a former left-arm fast bowler, believes that Saini should be selected in the Sydney Test starting on Thursday, if it follows the logic of cricket . Nehra told PTI on Tuesday that if you look at the team combination, Saini is the first choice and both Shardul and Natarajan have been included in the squad as an alternative to Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

He said that if Saini was ahead of him in the initial selection of the Test team, then I do not see any reason why he will be lagging behind now. You chose him first so of course you believe he is better than the other two. is not that so? When asked about Nehra’s lackluster performance in the two matches of limited overs and then getting injured, he said that according to this logic, Lokesh Rahul (now injured) should start the innings in the first two Tests. Was. It did not happen. This fast bowler explained why Saini is a better option for Sydney.

Nehra said that Saini’s strong side is bounce and extra speed. This is a test match. How does Natarajan usually take wickets? When people try to play shots against him. Also, you have not tested Natarajan by playing for India A, as you have done with Mohammad Siraj, who made a place in the team with his performance. He said that in the same way, Saini has made a place in the team with his performance by making several red ball tours for India A. A batsman is not usually out in Test matches. You have to get it out. This is the difference.

Nehra said limited overs matches in Sydney indicated that the pitch was flat and high speed on such a surface could be beneficial. He also said that the problem of current Australian batsmen facing short pitch balls also goes in Saini’s favor. He said that at the same time this Australia team is not as comfortable in front of short pitch bowling as the players of the past like Matthew Hayden or Ricky Ponting. Saini can be used better because he is a better bouncer than Shardul or Natarajan.

