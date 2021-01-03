India vs Australia: Recently, five players of the Indian cricket team (Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini) violated Cricket Australia’s bio-bubble rule. After this, Cricket Australia asked all these players to remain in isolation from the team. At the same time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said that the matter should be investigated. Now it is reported that before returning to India, captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya also broke the rules of Bio Security protocols.

According to a report by Smh.com.au, Indian captain Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya went to a baby shop on December 7 without following the Corona rules before returning to Australia. During this time, both these players were also not wearing masks.

Last T20 was played on 8 December

Please tell that Hardik Pandya was only part of the ODI and T20 series on Australia tour. At the same time, Virat Kohli was associated with the team till the first Test of the Test series. However, the important thing is that the last match of the T20 series was played on 8 December. In such a situation, it is clear that during the T20 series, Kohli and Pandya went to the baby shop, breaking the rules.

Kohli-Pandya may be fined

Please tell that BCCI can impose penalty on Kohli and Pandya for breaking the rules of bio-bubble. However, so far neither BCCI nor Cricket Australia has issued any official statement regarding this. But it is clear that Cricket Australia cannot punish these two players, because these players are not its employees.

