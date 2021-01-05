The third match of the four-match Test series between India and Australia is going to start in Sydney on Thursday. In this match, it will be exciting to see how both teams show their game in this match. The winning team in this match will definitely open the way for winning the Test series, because then the work will be done even if the next match is drawn for the team. Before this match, Australian spinner Shane Warne made a big statement about Kangaroo batsman Travis Head, saying that he should be removed from the team.

Leg-leg spinner Shane Warne of his time said that middle-order batsman Travis Head could be the future captain of Australia but he should be removed from the team until he works on his technical weaknesses. Warne is disappointed with Head scoring seven, 38 and 17 runs in three innings in the Test series against India. Warne told ‘Fox Cricket’ that we know he (the head) is talented and is probably the future captain. It is possible but first he has to confirm his place in the team and currently I will not keep him in the team. He has some technical weaknesses that he must first overcome.

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds also agreed with Warne and said that he was losing wickets with his mistakes and needed to work on his batting. Symonds said that Travis should play domestic cricket. He really needs to work on his stroke. He is out playing a breathless shot and his disappointment can be seen when he is returning to the pavilion.