: Indian cricket team will play the second Test match against Australia in Melbourne tomorrow. The BCCI has announced Team India’s playing-11 a day earlier. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will take over the captaincy. Cheteshwar Pujara will be the vice-captain and Rishabh Pant will be the wicketkeeper. Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will debut in the Test match.

Playing xi– Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuman Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

ALERT ????: #TeamIndia for 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia to be played in MCG from yesterday announced. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4g1q3DJmm7 – BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020

Australia and India are currently in Melbourne, where the second Test match of the four-match Test series is to be played from Saturday. At the same time, the third test is to be held in Sydney and the fourth and final test is in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia (CA) has reiterated that the third Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) despite the ongoing Corona Virus epidemic in Sydney’s northern beaches. The CA, however, said that in the event of a dire situation in Sydney over Corona, he is looking at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the backup venue for the third Test.

