IND Vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: At the end of the third day of the second Test match being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Australia, Team India reached very close to victory. India scored 326 runs in their first innings after Australia were all out for 195 on the first day. In this way, after gaining 131 runs in the first innings, the Indian team has dropped six wickets for 133 runs in Australia’s second innings. In such a situation, India’s victory looks solid on the fourth day.

This was the third day of Boxing Day Test

On the third day, playing ahead of yesterday’s score 277/5, the Indian team got the first blow as captain Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane was run out trying to take one run by adding just eight runs to his score yesterday. In this way Rahane was run out for the first time in his Test career. He scored 112 runs in 223 balls with the help of 12 fours.

Ravindra Jadeja also scored 57 runs after Rahane was dismissed. There was a 121-run partnership between Jadeja and Rahane. After the dismissal of these two, the lower order of the Indian team could not score more runs and the entire team was all out for 326 runs. During this, R Ashwin 14, Umesh Yadav 09 and Jaspreet Bumrah were out on zero.

In this way, India gained 131 runs in the first innings. Australia also had a poor start in the second innings and opener Joe Burns returned to the pavilion with just four runs. He was caught by Umesh Yadav at the hands of Rishabh Pant behind the wicket. After the first wicket fell for just four runs, a 38-run partnership between Marnus Labuschen and Matthew Wade. But Labushen, appearing in excellent touch, scored 28 runs and caught Rahane off R Ashwin.

After this, Australia’s leading batsman Steve Smith also went on to score just eight runs. Smith was bowled out by Jaspreet Bumrah. At the same time, Ravindra Jedja brought Matthew Wade (40) to the pavilion and gave India the fourth success.

Travis Head also returned to the pavilion after falling the fourth wicket for 98 runs. After this, captain Tim Paine also went on to score just one run. In this way, the Australian team, losing only three wickets for 98 runs, lost six wickets for 99 runs. However, after this, Pat Cummins and Komaroon Green did not let any wickets fall until the end of the day’s play. Cummins returned unbeaten after scoring 15 and Green 17.

Ravindra Jedja took the most two wickets for India. Apart from this, Mohammad Siraj, Jaspreet Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin got one success each. However, the concern for India is that now Umesh Yadav will not be able to bowl in this match. On the third day too, he bowled only 3.3 overs.

