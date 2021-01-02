India vs Australia: Australian opener David Warner said that he will do whatever is possible to play in the third Test against India in Sydney and will play even if he is not 100 percent fit. Warner said that if he is comfortable stretching and running between the wickets while taking a catch, then he will definitely play.

Before the third Test against India starting in Sydney from January 7, Warner said, “Will I be 100% fit? There is a lot of doubt, but I will try my best to even if I am not fully fit.” I will go and play on the field. I would like the selectors to give me the green signal to play. “

Warner said that during the practice sessions on Saturday and Sunday, he will know how fit he is. He said, “We have to train for two days. I cannot give you any more indication of how my fitness is. I have not done running for the last few days, but today and tomorrow I will know where I am.”

Warner said that he is able to play his shots, but there is trouble in moving between wickets and taking catches to right and left. He said, “Batting in the nets helped me. Because I was waiting for the ball to come in my area. I don’t have to throw my hands, that’s why I am able to play well.”

The explosive opener went on to say, “For me it’s a matter of running fast between wickets. That’s what matters. It doesn’t matter what shots I am playing and which ones I don’t. It’s a matter of running away immediately And to help the player standing at the other end. I am working on these things. I want to be 100 percent fit in this thing. I am working on it in the nets. It is very good for me and the team Will remain. “

Warner continued, “I know I can hit shots. The thing is whether I can catch catches on the left and right. I will be fielding on the first slip or on the leg slip, so I need to stand there. I have to make sure that I am smart. I don’t want to leave the catch. “

