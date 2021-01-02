The third match of the four-match Test series between India and Australia will be played in Sydney from 7 January. Australia have made changes to their squad to include David Warner in place of Joe Burns, while Will Pukowski is also expected to play. In the Boxing-Day Test played in Melbourne, the Kangaroo team lost to India by 8 wickets. However, David Warner’s fitness still remains a concern for the team. Meanwhile, the Australian opener has himself answered the question of his playing in Sydney.

Talking with the reports, David Warner said that he will play the Sydney Test and decide whether he will play or not. He said, ‘If I feel that I can do my duty, there is no problem on the field. I think this thing will decide whether I will play or not. I know that I can manage running in the middle of the field and my shot making. I have to see that there is a capacity in me that I am able to catch the catch by going to my right and left. I have to be quite agile to catch these opportunities. ‘

During the second match of the ODI series, David Warner was injured while fielding, after which he could not play the entire T20 series and the first two Tests. In the absence of Warner, there was an opening for Australia by Matthew Wade and Joe Burns, but the pair could not do anything special. The four-match Test series is still 1–1. Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in the day-night Test match played in Adelaide.