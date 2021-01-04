India vs Australia: The last Test to be played between the Indian cricket team and Australia at the Gabba ground in Brisbane since 15 January has been the subject of discussion. Actually, there have been reports that the Indian team does not want to play the fourth Test in Brisbane’s Gaba, due to the strict bio bubble rules there. But in the meantime Cricket Australia has made a big statement about it. Cricket Australia has made it clear that the fourth Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nick Hawley said, “We have not heard anything officially from the BCCI on this matter. We talk to the BCCI people every day and we have told in the last 24 hours what is in Brisbane There will be rules. “

Significantly, there were reports that the Indian team has said that it would not like to play in Brisbane if it remained closed in its hotel rooms. Regarding this, Hawkley said, “There are some reports that the players will remain locked in their rooms, but this is not the case.”

He said, “Players usually come to the ground for a test match at eight or nine in the morning and stay on the field until six or seven in the evening and then go back to the hotel. Everyone knows this and is supporting them. . “

Hawkley said that his stand on this summer is clear that he wants to play Test matches according to the schedule and Cricket Australia is working with the Queensland Health Department. He said, “As we have said throughout the summer, we are constantly saying that we will play according to the schedule and we are working closely with the Queensland Health Department.”

“I must say that he is fantastic. We have made good arrangements in Sydney and in Brisbane and we are ready to conduct the third Test here in Sydney and the fourth Test in Gabba, Brisbane,” said Hawley.

Also read-

Video: Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis hit such a long six, the ball fell home away from the stadium

Ind vs Aus: Big change in viewership for Sydney Test, now only 25 percent fans will be able to come to the stadium