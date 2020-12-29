India vs Australia: The third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be played on the Sydney Cricket Gound. Cricket Australia has confirmed this today.

In fact, due to the sudden increase of corona infection in Sydney, there was a doubt about the organization of this match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Earlier in the Australian media report, it was being claimed that the third Test match between India and Australia would be played in Melbourne. However, now Cricket Australia has confirmed that the third Test between the two teams will be played in Sydney.

Cricket Australia said in its statement that the situation in Sydney has improved. Therefore, according to the schedule already scheduled, the third Test will be played between Australia and India in Sydney.

The @scg has been confirmed as the venue for the Vodafone Pink Test, starting from January 7. Read the full statement here: https://t.co/8sDweeC0Kc pic.twitter.com/r2BKPv3ol9 – Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 29, 2020

New Year Test will be played in Sydney only

For your information, let us know that Cricket Australia organizes Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on the next day of Christmas every year and New Year Test in Sydney after New Year. It is also called the pink test. Earlier it was being said that this year the Australian team will play the Pink Test in Melbourne itself. But now Cricket Australia has made it clear that the New Year Test will be played in Sydney itself as per the schedule.

Test series is on par with 1-1

Significantly, with India’s victory in the Boxing Day Test, this four-match Test series has become 1-1. Earlier, host Australia beat India by eight wickets in Adelaide. In retaliation for this defeat, India also defeated Australia by eight wickets in Melbourne. The importance of the Sydney Test has increased with the series coming on par. Because now whoever wins this test, their chances of losing the series will end.

Also read-

IND vs AUS: David Warner may return in the third Test, captain Tim Paine gave hints

IND vs AUS: Australian team fined in Boxing Day Test, test championship points also cut