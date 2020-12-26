India vs Australia: On the first day of the Boxing Day Test match being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, controversy has arisen over the third umpire not giving the Australian captain Tim Paine. Even though the third umpire did not get a pen out, but former Australian veteran Shane Warne believes the pens were run out.

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne was surprised when the Australian captain survived a run-out on the first day of the second Test against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground. This is the case of the 55th over of the Australian innings. There was confusion between Cameron Green and Penn for a run. Fielder bowled the ball at the batting end and Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant immediately hit him on the wickets. However, when there was no firm evidence that Penn’s bat was on the line or inside the line, the third umpire called the Australian captain not out.

Shane Warne tweeted this, saying, “I am surprised that Tim Paine survived the run-out. I thought that no part of his bat was inside the line. I think it should have been out . “

Very surprised that Tim Paine survived that run out review! I had him on his bike & thought there was no part of his bat behind the line! Should have been out in my opinion – Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 26, 2020

At the same time, former India opener Akash Chopra also considered it out. He said, “It was out. Jason Holder was right. If the player can stay in the bio bubble for so long then the umpires should do it as well.”

That was OUT.

Jason Holder was right. If players can be in a bio-bubble for soooo long …. let umpires should be doing the same. #AusvInd – Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 26, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said that the third umpire pressed the button of not out without watching the video.

Third umpire watching the replay before pressing Not out.????♂️ #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VUuee69Zfn – Wasim Jaffer (@ WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2020

This was the first day of the second test

The first day of the Boxing Day Test was named after the Indian bowlers. After winning the toss, the Australian team came out to bat first and scored only 195 runs in the first innings. In response, by the end of the day’s play, India has scored 36 runs at the loss of one wicket. For India, Shubman Gill 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease by scoring 07 runs. Earlier in the bowling, Jasprit Bumrah took four and R Ashwin took three wickets. Debut man Mohammad Siraj got two successes.