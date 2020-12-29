new Delhi: In the Melbourne Test, Team India defeated Australia by 8 wickets. With this victory, there has been an influx of those who congratulate Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Team India. Master blotter Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have congratulated Team India for the victory. Sachin Tendulkar wrote that winning a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Shami and Ishant is a huge achievement. At the same time, Captain Kohli wrote that what a great win, certainly the whole team made a great effort.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Winning Test matches without Virat, Rohit, Ishant and Shami is a huge achievement. Showing the resilience and character of the team, the defeat of the first Test and the level of the series left behind. Great win, Shabas Team India ”

At the same time, Captain Kohli wrote, “What a great victory, certainly the whole team tried their best. Nothing could be happier for the boys, especially Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) who led the team brilliantly. Here forward and upward. ”

Know the state of the match …. how India won in its bag

Chasing a target of 70, Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 35, while captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 27 runs. Gill faced seven balls with seven fours while Rahane hit three fours over 40 balls. Australia took the lead in the series by defeating India by 8 wickets in Adelaide, but now India have equalized by winning by the same margin.

The Indian bowlers bowled out Australia’s second innings for 200 runs on the basis of their excellent performance. Be 67 by facing 37.1 overs on the fourth day by the host team. The hosts had scored 133 runs for the loss of six wickets at stumps on the third day.

India took a lead of 131 runs on the basis of the first innings. In such a situation, the hosts had got a two-run lead till the stumps. Cameron Green 17 and Pat Cummins returned unbeaten on 15 by stumps on the third day. Green was out on a personal total of 45 after playing a brilliant innings while Cummins scored 22 runs. These two shared a 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Mitchell Starc returned unbeaten on 14 while Nathan Lyon scored three runs. Jose Hazlewood was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin on a personal total of 10. With this, lunch was announced. For India, Siraj achieved three successes while Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja took two wickets each. Umesh Yadav, now injured, got a breakthrough.

