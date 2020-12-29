IND Vs AUS: In the Boxing Day Test played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, India made a great comeback and defeated hosts Australia by 8 wickets. India captain Ajinkya Rahane has been adjudged Player of the Match after winning the second Test of the four-Test series. On the other hand, Rahane has given the credit of victory to Mohammad Siraj and Shubman Gill, who are making their debut in this Test match.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane says that the Indian team performed really well during the match, for which they are very proud of the team. At the same time, he wants to give credit for this victory to Mohammad Siraj and Shubman Gill, who are debuting from this test match.

???? 27 * India captain Ajinkya Rahane has been adjudged as the Player of the Match after leading from the front in the second #AUSvIND Test ???? How impressed are you with his performance? pic.twitter.com/JV6FBVWAcS – ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja played the role of all-rounder

Rahane says that after the injury of Umesh Yadav, there was a lot of pressure on bowling in the team, which Siraj reduced while bowling very brilliantly. At the same time, he says that he was thinking of preparing the role of an all-rounder for this match, where Ravindra Jadeja played his responsibility well.

Siraj and Shubman Gill are economical

Currently, in the Boxing Day Test played in Australia, Siraj bowled economically for India and took 2 wickets for 40 runs in the first inning, scoring 4 overs in 15 overs. During this time he made Cameron Green and Marnus his prey. While bowling in the second innings of the match, Siraj dismissed Australia’s highest run-scorer Cameron Green for 45 runs. During his second innings, Siraj took 3 wickets. During this time, they made Nathan Lyon, Travis Head and Cameron Green their victims.

While Shubman Gill scored 45 runs in his first innings with the help of 8 fours in 65 balls, in the second innings of the match, Gill scored 35 not out from 36 balls with a strike rate of 97.22.

