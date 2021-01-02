See, 5 players, including Rohit, suffered heavy loss in the restaurant, quarantine done

A video of five Indian Test cricketers including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, promising opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant went viral on social media. In this video, all these cricketers were eating food in a restaurant. As soon as this video went viral, Cricket Australia and BCCI set up an investigation into the case.These five cricketers have been kept in the quarantine and it is being investigated whether they have violated the biosafety protocol. Cricket Australia gave this information on Saturday. Earlier, a fan posted a video on Twitter in which the five were eating at an indoor restaurant. The man also claimed that he was sitting close to these players and after paying their food bills, he hugged Pant.

After this, the dispute increased considerably. All the Australians started cursing the players of Indian team. However, in the meantime a picture is becoming viral on social media. Indian cricket fans have asked Cricket Australia where this protocol went viral. Actually, in this picture, Australian player Steve Smith is seen having lunch party with the rest of the fellow players.