The third match of the four-match Test series between India and Australia is to be played in Sydney from 7 January. After Sydney, the last and fourth Test of the series will be played at Brisbane’s Gaba. Team India expressed its desire not to go to Brisbane, referring to the restrictions of Quarantine. After which the Queensland Government issued a statement that if the Indian team does not want to play according to the rules, then it should not come to Brisbane. Meanwhile, former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin has made a big statement and said that Team India is scared due to Australia’s record at the Gabba ground and because of this, Brisbane does not want to come.

Talking with Fox Cricket, Brad Haddin said, ‘From a cricket perspective, why would India want to go to Gaba? Nobody wins in Gaba. Australia plays quite a lot of cricket there and none other than the Kangaroo team have won there for a long time. There are a lot of moving parts here. One thing is that all these players have been in the bubble for a long time and they are probably getting tired now. But, you cannot move a test match – if there is no virus in one state, because you are over quarantine. When you came to Australia, you knew what was going to happen. You knew there would be restrictions, you knew it could happen. Yes, it has been a long time since he was in Quarantine, first IPL and now Australia Summer. But, it is also for the Australia team. I think he is trying not to play in Gaba. ‘

Earlier, a source from Team India while talking to Cricbuzz said, ‘If you see, we were quarantined in Dubai for 14 days before reaching Sydney and then stayed in quarantine for 14 days. That means we stayed in a very tight bubble for about a month, before coming out. What we do not want is the end of the quarantine tour again. ‘ After an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Australia in Adelaide, India’s team made a comeback in Melbourne and won the Boxing-Day Test match by 8 wickets.