The second Test match was played in Melbourne today between India and Australia (India-Australia Boxing day Test Match Fisrt Day). On the first day of the second Test match, the Indian bowlers sent the Kangaroos cheaply to the pavilion. Australian player Marnus Labushen also praised the bowlers of Team India after the match. With this, Virat Kohli is once again in the target of trolls.Actually, Virat Kohli is on paternity leave due to delivery of his first child. He has returned to India after playing the first match Test match. India’s second innings in the Adilate Test match was summoned for 39, after which the cricket fans trolled Captain Kohli a lot. Now today the second Test match was played in Melbourne, with Ajinkya Rahane captaining it. Today, India performed brilliantly, sending the Australian team to the pavilion cheaply.

Trolls to kohli

Just on this matter, the trollers questioned the captaincy of Captain Kohli. People are making different types of meams and praising Rahane’s captaincy. On the other hand, Captain Kohli has also tweeted and congratulated Team India for the best game on the first day and also hoped to finish the same way.



People are making all such mimes and trolling Captain Kohli.

First day score

Forgetting the defeat of the first Test, India bounced back thanks to the brilliant captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, bowling Australia out for 195 in the first innings on the first day of the second cricket Test. In reply, India scored 36 runs for one wicket in 11 overs. The only wicket fell in the form of opener Mayank Agarwal who was dismissed by Mitchell Starc without opening the account. Playing his first Test, Shubman Gill has scored 28 runs in the face of Australia’s dangerous fast attack. Cheteshwar Pujara is at the crease with him scoring seven runs.