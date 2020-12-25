The second Test match of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is to be played from 26 December. Team India’s playing XI has been announced for this test match. Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, in the Boxing Day Test match, Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj will go on to play their debut Test matches. Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja has also returned to the team. Wicketkeeper Riddhiman Saha has also been discharged from the playing XI and his place Rishabh Pant has got a place in the team.

This will be the third time since 2001 when two or more Indian players will debut together on foreign soil. Virender Sehwag and Deep Das Gupta made their South African debut together in 2001, while Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund and Praveen Kumar made their debut together in the West Indies in 2011. The number of Test playing Indians will reach 298 with the Test debut of Gill and Siraj.

After the embarrassing eight-wicket defeat of Team India in the first Test match of the series played in Adelaide, there have been major changes in the team. Skipper Virat Kohli has returned home on Paternity Leave and in such a situation Rahane will only captain the remaining three Tests. KL Rahul has not once again got a place in the playing XI. Prithvi Shaw, who contributed 0 and 4 runs in both innings of the first Test, has also been ruled out of the playing XI and replaced by Shubman Gill. Australia are 1-0 in the series after winning the first Test. Fast bowler Mohammad Shami was injured during the Adelaide Test and has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the series. He has been replaced by Mohammad Siraj in the team. In this way, there have been a total of four changes in Team India. Shubman Gill in place of Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja in place of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant in place of Riddhiman Saha and Mohammad Siraj in place of Mohammed Shami.

Team India’s playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.