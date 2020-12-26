Highlights: Mo. Siraj made his debut in the second Test match against Australia

Siraj bowled superbly in his first match, took 2 wickets

Mo. Siraj said – was distraught for bowling

Melbourne

Two players made their Indian debut in the second Test match being played in Melbourne. Shubman Gill as a batsman and Mohammed Siraj debuted as a bowler. Both players had a good first match. Mo. Siraj bowled two wickets in the first match. Mo. Siraj’s journey here was not easy either.

Dream wearing a cap

Fast forward Mohammed Siraj against Australia as soon as he wore the test cap, his dream turned into reality. He said that achieving the Indian ‘Test Cap’ (Test match cap) is the biggest achievement of his life which he made memorable by putting the batsmen under pressure with the help of dot balls.

Great performance in debut match

Siraj’s father had passed away after arriving in Australia with the Indian team but due to the rules and restrictions applicable to Kovid-19, he decided to stay with the team on the tour. After picking up the Test cap from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, he took two wickets for 40 runs on the opening day of the match.



298th Test Players

Siraj, who became the 298th player to play Test for India, said on BCCI television, ‘Getting the cap of Test cricket is the biggest achievement of my life. I enjoyed talking with Ajju Bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) and Jassi Bhai (Jaspreet Bumrah). They were encouraging me. ‘

I was getting distraught to bowl- Siraj

He said that he was getting distraught to bowl but the acting captain Rahane decided to bowl with him after lunch. He said, ‘I was getting distraught to bowl and after lunch when Ajju bhai asked me to bowl I started warming up. He then told me that I will bowl only two overs.



The captain waited for the right time

He said, ‘After lunch the wicket became helpful to the batsmen, in such a situation, my plan was to put pressure by putting a dot ball. Siraj’s first success came in the form of the wicket of Marnus Labuschen. He then bowled smartly, dismissing Cameron Green lbw. On the first day, after scoring Australia’s innings for 195 runs, India scored 36 runs at the loss of one wicket.