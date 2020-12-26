The second Test match was played in Melbourne today between India and Australia (India-Australia Boxing day Test Match First Day). On the first day of the second Test match, the Indian bowlers sent the Kangaroos cheaply to the pavilion. Today’s young bowler, Mo. Siraj (Mohammad Siraj) also took two wickets while bowling amazingly. After the match, Australia’s young batsman Marnus Labuschen said that on the first day of the second Test, the tactics of the Indian bowlers had put his team under pressure.Led by fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (four wickets for 56 runs) and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (three wickets for 35 runs) (Ravichandran Ashwin), the Indian bowlers bowled out Australia’s first innings for 195 runs. By the end of the day’s play, the Indian team had scored 36 runs for one wicket. Labushen (48 off 132 balls) scored the most runs in this innings.

Confess to pressure

After the match, Labushen said, “Certainly we could have done better. Our three batsmen were out who might not have been dismissed. He said, ‘They were bowling with a straight line-length. The bowlers came up with a new plan to stop the run and were successful in building pressure.

We like to face challenges – Labushen

The 22-year-old batsman said, ‘I faced about 130 balls. We faced this challenge like a batting unit and we like it. He said, “It is not necessary that all six batsmen score runs every time, sometimes one or two batsmen are enough.” He said, “I am or some other batting unit’s responsibility is to ensure that a big score is made.”

Bowlers were bowling with new plan

Asked about the Australian team’s struggle against Ashwin, he said, “People are bowling with a new plan like bowling straight with a fielder in the leg.” We are trying to understand and learn them. This is the solution. As a batting group, we always try to learn.