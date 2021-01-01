Ind vs Aus: The third Test match between India and Australia to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7 is under threat as 10 new Kovid-19 cases have been reported in Sydney on 31 December. This brings the number of positive cases to 170 in two weeks. According to the report of Channel 9, the third test is also being talked about being played on SCG without audience.

According to a report by Nine News Sydney, “Baloo Mountain is very much affected by Elavara Kovid”. Berala and Smithfield, located 30 km from the SCG, are on alert.

The report said, “There are discussions about making masks compulsory and there is also talk of not inviting the spectators to the match starting on the seventh. It happens that it will not be seen. We will have to see it later in the day.” The Premier of South Wales will know. But the figures are very important, 10 cases have been reported in the last day of 2020. “

The report said, “In the last two weeks, the cases have reached 170 from zero and this is a big deal. We are talking about Blue Mountain and Illawarra.” Cricket Australia, however, confirmed this week that the third Test will take place in Sydney. However, he has not been informed about audience figures yet. The CA has also decided to cut the broadcasting staff.

read this also:

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s corona report came negative before the birth of the child, information given through social media