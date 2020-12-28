India are currently playing the second match of the four-match Test series against Australia in Melbourne. The team’s star opener Rohit Sharma will join the team led by Ajinkya Rahane in Melbourne on Wednesday. The fifth day of the Melbourne Test is to be played between India and Australia on this day. By the way, given the state of the match, it is very unlikely that the match will last till the fifth day. So far India are in a very strong position in this match and are very close to victory. India are currently trailing 0-1 in the series.

Rohit to join team in Melbourne on Wednesday; MCG all but set to host 3rd Test Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/VDolWkkfKp pic.twitter.com/ypXQwCJh5P – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 28, 2020

Significantly, Rohit Sharma left for Australia on 14 December. But according to the rules, he cannot be part of the team until he completes the 14-day quarantine period. Rohit Sharma is currently in Sydney and his quarantine period is scheduled to be completed on 29 December. Earlier, the BCCI had requested Cricket Australia to quarantine Rohit in Melbourne. The third Test match between India and Australia is to be played from 7 January. Although the third match is proposed to be held in Sydney, but due to increasing cases of Corona virus, this match to be held in Sydney is now almost fixed in Melbourne.

Rohit was injured playing for Mumbai Indians during the IPL and did not play the next few matches, but came to Mumbai for the last matches and then in the final match. There was a lot of ruckus about his injury, many of the big cricket players questioned the BCCI. Despite the injury, Rohit participated in the final match of the IPL and made the team the fifth time IPL champion by playing a match-winning match against Delhi Capitals.