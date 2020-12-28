Very happy news is coming for the Indian cricket team and fans. Team India’s opener Rohit Sharma will join the team from the third Test match. According to the information, Rohit Sharma’s third test match will fly from Sydney to Melbourne on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma was injured during the IPL although he played the final match. But since then he was away from the match.Rohit Sharma had passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy. After this, he left for Australia on 12 December. Quarantine has very strict rules in Australia. Rohit Sharma was in Quarantine for 14 days after reaching Australia. After this, he is now ready to play in the third Test match.

Sharma will join the team

Cricket Australia (CA) has said that it will land the opener in Melbourne and enter Team India’s bio-bubble on Wednesday. The third Test match is to be held in Melbourne in view of the Corona virus. Cricket Australia’s interim CEO Nick Hockley said last week that he had plans to deal with every situation. If the situation worsens in Sydney, they have other options. He said that the safety of all players is his number one priority.

Demand was increased after Adelaide

After the embarrassing defeat in the Adelaide Test, the demand for Rohit Sharma to be included in the team was raised rapidly. Former captain Ricky Ponting had said that Rohit Sharma should be included in the Indian team as soon as possible as an opener. Ponting told ‘Channel Seven’, ‘He (Rohit) will definitely play. He is a better test player than Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. If he is fit, he should be included in the top order. ‘