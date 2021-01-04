India vs Australia: For the third Test cricket match between India and Australia starting on Thursday, only 25 percent of the total capacity of Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be allowed to come to the stadium. This decision has been taken on the advice of the Government of New South Wales after the new cases of Kovid-19 were revealed in Sydney.

The capacity of the SCG is about 38 thousand and in this way only 9500 spectators will be allowed to come to the stadium in the third match of the series, which is 1-1.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hawkley said in the statement, “Keeping viewership is important to meet the needs of social distance and we would like to thank all ticket holders for their patience. Today, we have started the process of refunding money, arranging seats in SCG to maintain social distance and then selling tickets accordingly.

Two ODIs and as many T20 internationals were played in the limited overs phase of the Indian tour in the SCG. The first three matches were played in front of 18000 spectators, while the third T20 international on December 8 saw 30,000 spectators.

