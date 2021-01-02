IND Vs AUS: Before the Sydney Test starting on 7 January, Team India seems to be stuck in new trouble. The five players of Team India Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw have violated Cricket Australia’s bio-security protocols. The BCCI has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The BCCI will examine the video in which the five cricketers are seen in the secret kitchen of a BBQ restaurant in Melbourne, while the permission is only to sit outside and eat. Players are allowed to go out, but they can stay outside the restaurant.

Restaurant members from the Cindy Morning Herald and The Age have confirmed that the players visited the restaurant and sat inside. An Indian fan named Navdeep Singh has posted a video on social media in which he paid bill of $ 118.69 for Indian players. He has also posted pictures of players’ shopping.

Covid cases are increasing in Victoria

This violation in the restaurant is considered to be very serious because recently, cases of Kovid-19 are increasing in Victoria, where Melbourne is and in Sydney where Test matches are to be played from 7th January.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald report, “BCCI is investigating this video. A BCCI spokesperson has refused to comment on it. Cricket Australia had asked for a response but has not yet received a response.”

Nothing can be said about what action will be taken against these five players. These players, however, may have to undergo the Kovid Test before leaving for Sydney.

