Bhuvi and Ishant injured in IPL Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma have been injured and pulled out of the entire IPL season. Bhuvi has a hip and thigh injury and is unlikely to be fit for the upcoming series. Ishant has undergone a rib injury, and he too seems doubtful to play in the Test series against Australia. Hardik Pandya is yet to bowl in the 13th season of IPL as he is recovering from a back injury.

‘Hearty not ready for long format’ A BCCI source said that the body of pace all-rounder Hardik Pandya cannot withstand the pressure of long format. Yes, they can definitely fit into smaller formats. Hardik had surgery in London last year. It has been learned that Mumbai Indians are trying to change their bowling action under the supervision of former Indian paceman Zaheer Khan in the team.

Eye on navdeep Bhuvi and Ishant have been injured during the IPL. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes are on Navdeep Saini, who can be included in the team for this Test series which starts in December. Three T20 and three ODI international matches are also to be played in this series.

Karthik Tyagi may also get a chance If bowling was made the basis of IPL, then Pacer Karthik Tyagi, who belongs to Hapur in UP, could also get a chance. Although he has only one first class match in the name of experience, he has impressed with his bowling in the Under-19 World Cup. Not only this, his bowling in the IPL has also been praised by veteran Sunil Gavaskar.

A cricket series is scheduled to be played later this year between India and Australia, which will be Team India’s first international tour since March. The selectors and team management must have been sweating out the pace attack of the team as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma are injured.