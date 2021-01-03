The controversy over quarantine of the five players of Team India and the Biosafety Protocol is now catching fire. The BCCI has made it clear that it will fully support its players and has accused Cricket Australia of conspiring after the defeat in Melbourne. Five players, including Rohit Sharma, have been kept in isolation and it is being investigated whether they have violated the bio bubble protocol. Earlier, a fan had put a video on Twitter in which these five were eating in an indoor restaurant. The man also claimed that he hugged Pant but later removed the tweet.

IND vs AUS: Team India not in mood to go to Brisbane for fourth test match, know what is the reason

Talking to PTI, a BCCI official said, “The players were standing outside the restaurant due to light rain, then they went inside.” If this is the way of Cricket Australia to disturb the team of India then it is quite a bad thing. First of all they are allowed to practice. Secondly, I do not think it has been such a big thing, which should have the opposite effect. No, the bio bubble protocol has not been broken in any way. Everyone who is associated with Team India knows the protocol. We can only say that this is an abusive move by the Australian media after a bad defeat at the hands of India.

Afghanistan team for ODI series against Ireland

The next few days are going to be important for Team India, as the team has to leave for Sydney. Whether these five players will be available for the third Test is known within the next 72 hours. Cricket Australia is investigating the video. Significantly, after reaching Australia, Rohit Sharma has recently completed his 14-day quarantine period on 29 December. After recovering from Hemstring’s injury, Rohit passed his fitness test at NCA. In the Boxing-Day Test match, India defeated Australia by 8 wickets and made the series 1–1.