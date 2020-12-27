IND Vs AUS: In the four-Test series being played against Team India, host Australia is upset with the injury of their openers. The team’s star opener David Warner has not played the first two Tests due to injury in the groin. The Australian team is going to get another big blow on Warner’s injury. From the indications given by coach Justin Langer, Warner’s chances of playing in the third Test are very less.

David Warner suffered an injury in the groin during fielding in the second ODI match played in Sydney. It was believed that David Warner would be fit until the Boxing Day Test, but it did not happen. Now his chances of playing in the Sydney Test also seemed extremely low.

Australian coach Langer said, “Warner’s injury is now quite fine.” But whether Warner will be able to play in the third Test or not can be said. We are taking utmost care about Warner’s fitness. ”

Langer, however, hoped Warner would recover soon. He said, “We hope that Warner will be fully recovered soon.” But when he will be fine and when he will be able to play Test matches for Australia, only time can tell.

Let us know that apart from David Warner, Will Pukowski has not emerged from his injury. The Australian team has to field Wade with Burns for the opening. The pair of Burns and Wade have given Australia a good start only once.

