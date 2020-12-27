IND Vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2, Lunch Season Highlights: After the end of the first session on Sunday on the second day of the second Test match with Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India scored 90 runs after losing three wickets in their first innings. Bowling first after losing the toss, India bowled the hosts ‘first innings for 195 runs on the very first day on the basis of their bowlers’ brilliant performance. After this, by the end of the day, India had scored 36 runs after losing the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (0).

Cheteshwar Pujara, playing seven and his first Test, Shubman Gill returned unbeaten on 28 runs. In the first session of the second day, the Indian batsmen and host bowlers and fielders played with luck. Some snickers, some catches were missed and some very good balls did not get wickets.

Between them, Pujara and Gill completed a 61-run partnership. Gill added 17 runs to his previous day’s score. Yesterday, he hit five fours and today he planted three. Even before Gill was able to complete his memorable half-century, Pat Cummins gave India a second blow by catching him in the hands of captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

Gill faced 65 balls and hit eight fours. Captain Ajinkya Rahane now came on the wicket to support Pujara but after adding three runs to the total score, Penn caught Pujara in the first slip on a superb ball from Cummins.

Pujara’s wicket fell at a total of 64. Pujara faced 70 balls and scored 17 runs with the help of a four. After this, Hanuma Vihari and Captain Rahane did not let the team do any more damage. Playing with restraint, both have added 26 runs from 80 balls for the fourth wicket.

Vihari has scored 13 runs with the help of one fours facing 40 balls while the captain has added 10 runs with the help of one fours facing 42 balls. India is still 105 runs behind in the first innings.

India are 0–1 behind in the four-match series. Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in the day-night test played in Adelaide. This was recorded in the pages of Test history as the Indian team was reduced to 36 runs in the second innings, which is the lowest total of their innings in Test history.

