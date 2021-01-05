Australia’s head coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday that the Indian team has performed extremely disciplined, especially in the bowling department, and expressed confidence that their team will overcome their weaknesses of batting before the third Test match starting on Thursday. Will be successful in Langer was asked about the dismissal of Australia in the current series, and he gave many reasons for which the accurate and fatal bowling of the Indians is prominent.

Langer said at the virtual press conference that his strongest side in the last two series has been discipline. They (Indians) have been highly disciplined. I liked the last two Test matches because of the competition between the ball and the bat. You have to work harder and this is called Test cricket. Former opener Langer said that the Indian bowlers bowled a straight line for their batsmen and decorated the fielding accordingly. He said that the wickets we played till now had a seam movement and were getting a little swing.

Langer also praised off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and said that it is not easy to score fast against him. He said that you cannot ignore Ravi Ashwin. How many bowlers have taken 380 Test wickets. A great bowler is one who is difficult to score against and Jasprit Bumrah is such a bowler right now, Ashwin is such a bowler and we are well aware of it.

He said that we know what kind of cricket we like to play but the credit goes to India. He played well, bowled disciplined and the wickets we played were competitive, so I am not bothered about my scoring rate. Langer said that they are working to overcome their batting weaknesses and are strategizing to face the Indian spinners. He said, “I think we have to look at our strategy against the Indian spinners.” Ashwin is bowling very well and we have worked hard in the last week and after that.

