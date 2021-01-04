India vs Australia: The third Test will be played between India and Australia from January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Before this Test, the Australian team has suffered a big setback. In fact, fast bowler James Pattinson has been ruled out of the third Test in Sydney due to a rib injury.

Cricket Australia (CA) said in the statement, “Fast bowler James Pattinson has been ruled out of the third Test match between Australia and India due to rib injury. ”

Please tell that Pattinson was injured due to falling in the house. No player has been selected in his place. “No one in the squad will be selected in his place and his injury will be assessed before the Brisbane Test match,” the CA said.

Pattinson, 30, was not included in the playing eleven in the first two Tests. Australia landed on the field with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins. This trio of fast bowlers can also be seen in action in Sydney Test.

Pattinson’s test career has been like this

Pattinson, who made his Test debut for Australia in 2011, has played a total of 21 Tests so far, with 81 wickets to his name. During this time his best performance has been 8/105. He has taken five wickets in an innings four times in Test cricket.

