India vs Australia: The Australian team suffered a double setback in the Boxing day test. First, India defeated him by eight wickets. After this, he was also fined 40 percent of the match fee for the slow over rate. Along with this, ICC Match Referee David Boon also deducted four points of Australia’s World Test Championship. Match referee David Boon found that the Australian team had bowled two overs less than the scheduled time, after which Tim Paine’s team was sentenced.

The ICC said in its statement, “As per Rule 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct relating to players and players’ support staff, which is linked to the offense of minimum over speed, it is up to the players to throw each over short in their team’s scheduled time A penalty of 20 percent of the match fee is imposed. “

According to the statement, “In addition to the playing conditions of the ICC World Test Championship Rules 16.11.2, a team is fined two points for each short over thrown. As a result, four World Test Championship points from Australia’s total points Were cut.

The ICC said, “Penn accepted the offense and also accepted the proposed sentence. So there was no need for a formal hearing.” Were.”

Let us know that Australia (0.766) is currently on top in the World Test Championship on the basis of percentage points won, followed by India (0.722) and New Zealand (0.625).

This is how Australia lost in the second Test

In the second Test played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia scored just 195 runs in their first innings. After this, the Indian team scored a huge lead of 131 runs in their first innings by scoring 326 runs. After this, the Australian batsmen who flopped in the first innings could not do anything amazing in the second innings and the whole team could only score 200 runs. In this way, India got a target of only 70 runs in the second innings, which they easily achieved by losing two wickets. The third Test will now be played between the two teams in Canberra from January 4.

