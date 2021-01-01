The biggest worry for Australia in the Test series to be played between India and Australia has been the constant flop of the team’s batsmen. The Kangaroo team has not been able to cross the 200 mark even once in two Tests played so far. Steve Smith, the team’s most trusted batsman, has longed for runs ahead of the Indian bowlers, while Marnus Labuschen has started well, but has not been able to convert that into a big innings. However, Australia’s assistant coach Andrew McDonald believes the form of these two batsmen is not a concern and Steve Smith will do well in the remaining two Tests.

AUSvIND: This former Indian cricketer said- ‘Victory in Melbourne, equivalent to victory in 1983, 2011 World Cup’

Andrew McDonald spoke of Steve Smith’s form, saying, “I won’t judge Steve Smith in the middle so soon.” I know that they have not scored in this series so far. Smith, who faced four balls in the opening innings in the first innings of the Boxing-Day Test, looked in good touch, he has looked very strong, even during practice in the Nets and Marnus. The question before me at this time is that the way India has prepared and controlled both these batsmen against them, especially the leg side theory needs to be talked about. So, I think both these players need to find a better way out of it. ‘

IND vs AUS: Labushen told, Ashwin has been so effective due to this

Talking about Smith and Labushen’s technique, the Australian coach said, “I don’t think it has anything to do with his technique.” He is technically in a good space, but how he will break the tactics of Indian bowlers and score runs has been in our midst. In contrast to India’s off-spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, both Smith and Labushen have not looked comfortable in this series so far and have given their wickets to the spin bowler twice.