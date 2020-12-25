Melbourne Australia captain Tim Paine said on Friday that India is proud of its cricket and like Adelaide, it is not going to kneel easily in the Boxing Day Test here. He indicated that KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant could be a tough challenge for his team.

Australia won by eight wickets in the first Test in Adelaide after bowling out India for their minimum test score of 36 runs. Penn, however, said at the virtual press conference, “We cannot give any consideration to how many mental wounds he has suffered or what he may be thinking right now.” He said, “We know India is proud of its cricket. And that is a very talented Test team. He has many dangerous players.

The result of the focus shift we have seen in England

Penn, who has captained Australia in 20 Tests so far, said that England had equalized by returning to the fifth Test in the Ashes series last year. He said, “We saw in England what happens when a little focus is removed.” But this time we will not do it.

May have to be relaxed heavily

India has undergone changes in the team in the absence of captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Penn said, “The players who are coming into his team are also very dangerous. For example, L Rahul and Rishabh Pant. We will show positive game as they will have to relax a little. ”

Penn said, “We may have won the first Test but India dominated until the second day.” They are not easy to give up. We would like to repeat Adelaide’s performance and if we can do that then the last two Tests will be very tough for India.

