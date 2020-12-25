New Delhi The Indian cricket team may miss regular captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Mohammad Shami. But Australia captain Tim Paine believes that the Indian team still has players like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant who can snatch the match from the opposition team playing positively.

Penn made this comment before the Boxing Day Test, which starts at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Australia are full of confidence ahead of the second Test in Melbourne, which defeated India by eight wickets in the first Test last week within three days. In the second innings, the Indian team was reduced to a score of 36 runs.

Wrong to underestimate India

Captain Paine said that it would be a mistake to underestimate India, which is going to make many changes for the second Test. Penn said that Australia has studied all the players in the Indian team and they are ready for every player who enters the field.

Talented players are in Indian team

The Australian captain praised KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Both of them have a strong possibility of playing the second Test. Penn said of India’s defeat in Adelaide, “We cannot pay any attention to mental fears or what we are talking about.” “I mean, India is a proud cricket country, they are in favor of playing a very talented Test match with very dangerous players.”

Both teams are living in a bio-secure bubble so that there is no effect on the series due to Corona virus. Every day around 30,000 fans will be allowed to watch matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This number is one third of the total viewership of the cricket ground.

