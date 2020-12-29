Melbourne: Despite losing by eight wickets in the second cricket Test at the hands of India, Australian captain Tim Paine said that his team does not need to change the batting order but the top order will have to perform better. Australia scored 195 and 200 runs in the Melbourne Test. None of his batsmen could make a half-century.

Penn said after the match that he did not think there was a need to change the batting order. He said, “It is not needed. We have to bat better. It doesn’t matter who is at the crease. “He said,” We have to score runs. This is the job of the top seven in the Australian cricket team.

The improvised opener Matthew Wade scored 30 and 40, while Marnus Labuschen scored 28 and 48, but Joe Burns and Travis Head did nothing but the number one batsman Steve Smith was completely flopped. Penn conceded that poor batting and poor fielding were the reasons for the team’s defeat. He said, “Low score was one reason and we also took catches. Fielding was poor. ”

Australia also gave life to Ajinkya Rahane who scored a century. In the second innings, Rahane was given a life by Mitchell Starc. Penn denied that Australia had done a lot in preparation after the victory in Adelaide.

He said, “We have not made any change in the preparation. There is no such change after a win or defeat. Many times the difference in international sports is so small that the results vary. Like it happened in the first and second test here.

Penn said, “Indians bowled very disciplined. We could not make big partnerships. Asked if Smith should have been aggressive against R Ashwin, he said, “I cannot comment on a batsman’s style.” Everyone has their own style.

Penn, who has expressed his displeasure over the review of the umpires’ decision (DRS), said, “I spoke to the umpires but nothing came out of it.” Yesterday, it was not about technology but to establish a pattern with Pujara’s wicket in the first innings. The umpires did not watch the replays carefully as there was a difference between the ball and the bat.