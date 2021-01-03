India vs Australia: Left-handed Australian batsman Matthew Wade, who started the innings in the first two Tests against India, said he is ready to bat in the lower order. Wade also said that if both the team’s openers, Will Pukowski and David Warner return to the team, they are ready to sit out as well. Let us know that Warner and Pukowski have joined the Australian Test team and they have also practiced in the nets. Warner has made it clear that he will play the third Test match whether he is 100 percent fit or not.

Speaking to the media this morning, Wade said, “I am ready to play where I am batting and if I come down to play, I am comfortable to bat there as well. We hope Warner in the third Test Will play. So either me and David will start the innings or there will be a change. I don’t know if I will play or will. “

Wade said that he has not been told where he will play. He said, “No, not yet. Will is back in the team. Burns has gone out. Whether or not changes happen or I play down, or I will play or not, who knows.”

33-year-old Wade further said that he batted the opener because he wanted to prove that he can bat on any order. He said, “Coach Justin Langer asked me if I am comfortable with the opening. He did not force me or order me. He asked me if I was ready to bat in the upper order and open.”

He further said that I am not worried if Warner comes back. I thought that this is an opportunity to prove that I can bat anywhere from number one to seven. Everywhere in the test line-up. I thought this was a good opportunity to go ahead. If anything happens on the tour, I can play anywhere. I can also do wicketkeeping instead of Tim Paine. So, I see it in a positive way.

