Before the third match of the four-match Test series being played between India and Australia, the Australian team has a big setback. The team’s fast bowler James Pattinson has been ruled out of the Sydney Test due to a rib injury. Pattinson suffered this injury at his home when he took leave from the team. Australia has not announced the name of any player as their replacement. However, Pattinson had failed to make his place in the playing eleven in both Test matches played so far.

It has been said from the team that no one will be included in the team as their replacement and their status will be known before the fourth Test match. The third Test match of the series between India and Australia will be played in Sydney from 7 January. Team India equalized the series 1–1 by winning the Boxing-Day Test match. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, India’s team defeated Australia by 8 wickets. Rahane played a brilliant batting innings of 112 runs. At the same time, in the bowling, the Australian batsmen had completely succumbed to the pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.

In view of the increasing cases of Corona virus, Melbourne Cricket Ground was kept as the reserve venue for the third Test and it was expected that if the situation in Sydney is not controlled then the third Test could be the same. Teams from India and Australia have left for Sydney for the third Test. Earlier, India suffered a humiliating defeat due to the strong performance of the Australian bowlers in the day-night Test match played in Adelaide. Team India could score only 36 runs in the second innings, which is also the lowest score of the team in Test cricket.