The fourth match of the Test series between India and Australia is scheduled to start in Sydney from January 7. In this match, Kangaroo team’s star opener David Warner has returned to the team. Warner said on Saturday that it is very difficult to get full fitness before the third Test against India. He, however, said that he would do everything possible to live up to the trust of the selection panel and team management. Warner suffered a groin injury during the second ODI against India and is finding it difficult to fit fully for the third Test to be held from January 7 to 11. Australia, struggling with bad batting, is also desperate to feed its star batsman in the Sydney Test, so the batsman is also forced to eat a pen killer to get fit.

On the selection of Natarajan, the former bowler asked- Who is writing the script?

How keen the team is to feed Warner is also reflected in their rehabilitation program in which they were also given injections of painkillers. He said that when it comes to rehabilitation, I took some injections to get pain free and the first two weeks were challenging. It was also difficult to move on the bed, sit inside the car and get out. The first injection helped relieve some pain and I was able to do some rehabilitation.

Asked about FitNet, Warner said during an online press conference that we have to take part in training sessions today and tomorrow, so I cannot give you more clue as to what my position is right now. I have not trained for the last few days, but after today’s and tomorrow’s training, there will be a better indication of my situation. Will I be 100 percent fit? Is quite difficult. His next statement, however, reveals the keenness of Cricket Australia and the team management to feed him.

Warner is happy with the selection of Natarajan in the Test team, know what he said

The left-handed opener said, “But I will do everything possible to get on the field and play.” If it also means that I am not 100 per cent fit, even if the selectors give me the green signal, I will do everything possible. Know how much emotion is required during the field. He said that batting on the net probably helped me as I came to know that I have to wait for the ball to fall closer to me and I am not reaching it and trying to play standing in one place. It is strange to say.

Warner’s priority is to see if he is able to take a quick run after playing the ball instead of playing more shots. He said that for me my speed between wickets is what matters, nothing more. More than that, which shots I am able to play or not, it remains to be seen whether I am able to take a run fast after playing the shot. Warner said that these are things for which I want to be 100 percent fit and in this case it is not going to happen.

Babar Azam gets PCB special award, Nasheem Shah also got a big honor