IND Vs AUS Boxing Day Test: The first session of the first day of the Boxing Day Test match played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between India and Australia was named after the Indian bowlers. In the first session, the bowlers of Team India sent three batsmen of Australia, including Smith, back to the pavilion. Smith and Burns could not even open their account. Ashwin has taken two wickets in the first session. Till the lunch session, Australia score 68 runs at the loss of three wickets.

Marnus Labushan is unbeaten on 26 and Travis Head 4 runs. Labushain has hit three fours facing 68 balls. Australia have lost the wickets of Joe Burns (0), Matthew Wade (30) and Steve Smith (0).

Earlier, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Burns, who scored an unbeaten half-century in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, could not open an account after facing 10 balls here. Wade was openly scoring at the other end. His motives looked dangerous.

Bumrah looked impressive but Umesh Yadav was not able to put pressure on the other end. Captain Ajinkya Rahane brought spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the attack to put pressure on Wade and new batsman Marnus Labushan.

Ashwin did wonders as soon as he came and gave India the second success by dismissing Wade on the fifth ball of his second and 13th over of the innings. Wade’s catch was taken by Ravindra Jadeja. Wade faced 39 balls and hit three fours. This wicket of Australia fell at a total of 35.

Now Labushan is accompanied by veteran Steve Smith, whose record in the MCG has been unmatched. This wicket was very important for India and that is why Rahane kept spin on one side and fast bowling on one side. Smith, however, could not withstand this combination much longer and without opening the account on a total of 38, Ashwin was caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at short fine leg.

