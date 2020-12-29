IND Vs AUS: Indian cricket team is moving towards victory in the Boxing Day Test match being played in Australia. While bowling brilliantly in the second Test match being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Indian bowlers bowled Australia’s second innings for 200 runs. India has got a target of 70 runs to win.

Ashwin broke Muralitharan’s record

During this, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has made a very special record in his name. Ravichandran Ashwin has become the frontrunner, breaking this special record of Sri Lankan player Muralitharan. In both innings of the second Test match, Ravichandran Ashwin took a total of 5 wickets in his name, even though he has taken 375 wickets in the Test, but he has topped the list of the highest wicket-taker of left-handed batsmen in Test cricket. have arrived.

192 left-handed batsmen made their target

Ravichandran Ashwin, playing the Melbourne Cricket Ground, has taken a total of 375 wickets with 5 wickets in both innings of the second Test, out of which he has targeted 192 left-handed batsmen. At the same time, Ashwin has left behind the record of Sri Lankan player Muralitharan in this matter. Muralitharan has taken a total of 800 wickets in Test cricket, out of which he has made left-handed batsmen a victim of 191 times.

Anil Kumble in sixth place

Third in this list of dismissing left-handed batsmen is England’s fast bowler James Anderson, who has taken a total of 600 wickets in a Test match, including the wickets of 186 left-handed batsmen. At the same time, Australia’s Glenn McGrath is fourth with 172 left-handed batsmen and Shane Warne of Australia is fifth with 172 left-handed batsmen. Currently, Anil Kumble of India is at sixth place with 167 wickets in this list.

Australia all out at 200

Currently in the second innings of the second Test, the Australian players have been all out for 200 runs. On the other hand, Siraj achieved three successes while Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja took two wickets each. Umesh Yadav, now injured, got a breakthrough. India are 0–1 behind in the four-match Test series. He was defeated by 8 wickets in the day-night Test played in Adelaide.

