Melbourne: The third Test match of the four-Test series between India and Australia is to be played in Sydney from January 7. There is good news for Team India before the Sydney Test. Corona report of all the players and support staff of Team India has come negative. In the Test series, both teams are currently 1–1. Team India will leave for Melbourne from Sydney today.

Sharma, Gill, Pant can play in third test match

Team India’s five cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw – can play in the third Test match played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The video of these five players eating food inside a restaurant in Melbourne went viral, after which the BCCI and Cricket Australia started its investigation and sent all five players into isolation.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald report, the BCCI will deal with it in a practical manner and will impose fines on all five players for breaking the Bio Security protocols. Cricket Australia cannot punish these players because these players are not its employees.

This is not the first time that Indian players have violated Bio Secure protocols. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were photographed at a shop in Sydney in early December. There are also reports that the Indian team does not want to go there for the last Test match to be held in Brisbane due to the strict lockdown rules enforced by the Queensland Government.

