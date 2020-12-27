IND Vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: India have taken an 82-run lead over Australia thanks to Rahane’s captaincy innings in the second Test match being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India ended Sunday on the second day with 277 runs at the loss of five wickets in their first innings.

In this match, Ajinkya Rahane, captaining India, is playing unbeaten 104 runs. Ravindra Jadeja is unbeaten with 40 runs with him. The two have shared a 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The game of the day was ended early due to rain.

Rahane took over

Ajinkya Rahane has completed the 12th century of his Test career, playing the captaincy innings. Rahane has hit 12 fours facing 200 balls. At the same time, Jadeja has played 104 balls so far and has hit a four.

The last session was very good for Team India and Team India did not lose a single wicket in the third session. Earlier, Team India lost three wickets at a score of 64. Team India was seen in difficulty.

But Captain Rahane took the front and he shared more than 50 runs with Vihari. Vihari returned to the pavilion after scoring 21 runs. Rahane managed to partner more than 50 runs for the fifth wicket with Pant. Pant played a crucial innings of 29 runs.

Earlier, Shubman Gill, who was making his debut, gave a good start to Team India by playing an innings of 45 runs. Pujara however managed to score only 17 runs and he once again disappointed.

India piled on Australia for 195 runs in the first innings. The visiting team started the day with 36 runs at the loss of one wicket. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have taken two wickets each for Australia. Nathan Lyon has a breakthrough.

Mitchell Starc achieved a major feat to his name, completing 250 wickets in 59 Tests