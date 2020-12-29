IND Vs AUS: The Indian cricket team has won the second Test of the four-Test series in Australia by 8 wickets. After the 8-wicket defeat in the day-night Test played in Adelaide, the Indian team has returned brilliantly. At the same time, Ajinkya Rahane, captaining for India in this magnificent Test match, has made history and entered a special club.

Ajinkya Rahane set a special record

After the first Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli has gone on a patterned leave. After which Ajinkya Rahane is handling the responsibility of Indian cricket scheme. At the same time, the Boxing Day Test match played at Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground was the first Test match played under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, in which India won. With this, Rahane has joined the special club of captains who won the Indian team in the first Test under his captaincy.

Won in first match as captain

Earlier in this list, Sunil Gavaskar in Auckland in 1976, Saurabh Ganguly in Dhaka in 2000, Rahul Dravid in Multan, Pakistan in 2004 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Hamilton in 2009 as captain in their first Test match played in India. Has won.

India won by 8 wickets

Let us know that in the second innings of the second Test played in Australia, the Australian team could not do anything amazing and was piled up on 200 runs. After that, the Indian team won the score by 8 wickets after losing 2 wickets with an easy score of 70 runs.

Shubman batting brilliantly

While playing in India’s second innings, Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 35 off 36 balls, while captain Rahane scored an unbeaten 27 off 40 balls to give India victory. At the same time, Mayank Agarwal, who landed before opening, could not do anything special, he could only score 5 runs off 15 balls. After this, Cheteshwar Pujara, who came on the field too, was able to score 3 runs off 4 balls while playing fast and caught a catch from Pat Cummins.

