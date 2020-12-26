Boxing day test: Australian young batsman Marnus Labuschagne praised the Indian bowlers for bowling with a ‘new scheme’ on the first day of the second Test, saying that his team had come under pressure in the first innings. Let us know that in front of India’s fatal bowling in this Test, the Australian team was all out for only 195 runs on the first day.

Led by fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (four wickets for 56 runs) and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (three wickets for 35 runs), Indian bowlers bundled out Australia’s first innings for 195 runs. After this, by the end of the first day’s play, the Indian team had scored 36 runs for one wicket.

Labushen (132 off 48), the highest run scorer for Australia in this innings, said in a post-match press conference, “Surely we could have done better. Our three batsmen were out who might not have got out. Was. They were bowling with a straight line-length. The bowlers came up with a new plan to stop runs and were successful in putting pressure on. “

Labushen, currently one of Australia’s leading batsmen, went on to say, “I faced about 130 balls. We faced this challenge like a batting unit and we like it. It is not necessary that all six batsmen every time At times, only one or two batsmen are enough. I am or any other batting unit’s responsibility is to ensure that a big score is made. “

When asked about the Australian team’s struggle against Ashwin, Labushen said, “People are bowling with a new plan. Like bowling straight with a fielder in the leg. We are trying to understand and learn them.” This is the solution. As a batting group, we always try to learn. “

Also read-

IND vs AUS: Controversy over third umpire’s decision, was not given out after Tim Paine was run out