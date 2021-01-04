The four-match Test series against India and Australia so far has been tremendous in terms of fans, with both teams winning one match each. The third match of the series is to be played in Sydney. Australia’s record on this ground has been excellent. In this match, everyone’s eyes will once again be on regular captain Virat Kohli, who is captaining the team, Ajinkya Rahane, whose superb captaincy and batting helped Team India beat the Kangaroo team in Melbourne by eight wickets. Before the start of this match, former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra has told that with which plan the Kangaroo bowler will be seen bowling against the Indian captain in the Sydney Test.

Talking on this, Akash Chopra has shared a video on his official Instagram account. In it, he said that like Melbourne, Ajinkya Rahane will be the biggest responsibility for India in this match. Talking about Rahane’s Test figures in Australia, he said that poor and difficult pitches are often pleasing to the Indian captain. Rahane has played 10 Tests in Australia so far, scoring two centuries and 797 runs at an impressive average of around 47. His best score in this is 147.

Talking about the Australian bowlers planning against Rahane, Akash said that in Sydney, Rahane will be bowled on the front side of the leg and will try to become LBW, so he will have to keep his weight on the front. Apart from this, Kangaroo fast bowlers will also take their bouncer test in between, so they have to focus more on that their weight does not go backwards and they can balance and bat.

