The third match of the four-match Test series between India and Australia is to be played in Sydney. A big controversy has arisen before this match. On the occasion of New Year, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini went to eat in a restaurant in Melbourne. During this time, a big controversy arose after Pant accused of hugging a fan, after which Cricket Australia has quarantined all the players as an antidote. It is currently under investigation whether all these players have violated the Kovid-19 protocol. Meanwhile, Australian media has reminded in a tweet that Team India players have made such a mistake earlier.

A photo has been shared by Australia’s broadcasters Fox Cricket on Twitter. An attempt is being made to show through the picture that Indian players have already broken the corona rules. Let me tell you that on December 7 last month, the captain of India went to a shop in Sydney with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya to go shopping. The shop’s employees were seen taking pictures with Virat and Hardik.

During this time, the photos of both of them also became quite viral on social media. Subsequently Australian media such as ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’ and ‘The Age’ were quoted as saying that the ‘guests’ had violated protocol and that both Virat and Hardik should have been masked. Both Kohli and Hardik later returned to India. Let me tell you that while Virat Kohli returned to India after Paternity Leave, Hardik Pandya returned home due to not being part of the Test series.

An official of Team India told ‘Cricbuzz’ that if you look, the team stayed in the quarantine for 14 days in Dubai before coming to Australia and even after reaching here, completed the 14-day quarantine period. This means that the team stayed in the Kovid-19 protocol for about a month. But now the team does not want to stay in the quarantine at the end of the tour. The official said that the team fully followed the protocols of Cricket Australia and various state governments and cooperated with them in every possible way. But now the team does not want to be under any kind of restriction and in this case, it is ready to play the last two Tests at the same place.

The Queensland government on Sunday morning gave a disputed statement saying that if Team India does not want to play as per the rules, they do not need to come here. Talking to an Australian channel, the state’s health minister Ros Bates said, “If Indians don’t want to play as per rules, don’t come.” After this, Queensland Sports Minister Tim Mendor also agreed to Bates saying, “If the Indian cricket team does not want to follow the Quarantine rules and guidelines, they should not come here.” The same rules will apply to everyone.

