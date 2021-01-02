Five Indian Test cricketers, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, budding opener Shubman Gill and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, have been placed in the quarantine and it is being investigated whether they have violated the biosafety protocol. Cricket Australia gave this information on Saturday. The BCCI first denied the inquiry at its level but Cricket Australia later said that a joint investigation into the matter was being done. All five have been separated from the rest of the team. Earlier, a fan had put a video on Twitter in which these five were eating in an indoor restaurant. The man also claimed that he hugged Pant but later removed the tweet.

Five India players in isolation after video emerges of them eating at indoor restaurant in Melbourne: Cricket Australia – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2021

The BCCI had clarified on this issue that our players had gone to the restaurant only to eat. During this time he took care of all the necessary protocols and followed it strictly. During this his temperature was also measured. Apart from this, he had also done sanitization before sitting on the table. ”The BCCI further said that there is no need to weigh the issue. On the question of Rishabh Pant embracing the fan, the BCCI said that the fan himself has admitted that he did all this by coming into the excitement. Pant did not hug him by himself.

Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF – Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

Cricket Australia said that the Cricket Board of India and Cricket Australia were told today about this video post that showed Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini eating at Melbourne’s Indoor Restaurant on New Year’s Day Were eating India and Australia are playing a four-Test series and the third match will be played in Sydney from January 7. Under the protocol, players are allowed to eat in outdoor restaurants following social distance.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn removed from IPL 2021, explains for himself

It said that the BCCI and CA are investigating whether the biosafety protocol has been violated. The quarantine protocol was implemented only after consultation with medical teams. Cricket Australia said that these players have been placed in precautionary quarantine after consulting the medical teams of Australia and India. These players will be separated from the rest of the members of the Australia and India teams during travel or practice.