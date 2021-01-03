Five of India’s cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw – can play in the third Test match played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) despite being under scrutiny due to a breach of Cricket Australia’s bio security bubble. Huh. The video of these five players eating food inside a restaurant in Melbourne went viral, after which BCCI and Cricket Australia started its investigation and sent all five players into isolation.

BCCI may impose fine

According to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald, the BCCI will adopt a practical approach and impose fines on all five players for breaking the Bio Security protocols. Cricket Australia cannot punish these players because these players are not its employees. The Indian team took two buses on Sunday to go to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Practice could not be done due to rain

The team, however, held a gym session as their practice session was canceled due to rain. According to the report, Gill boarded the team bus and returned along with the rest of the team members. The team spokesperson, however, said that the Indian team followed social distancing rules. According to the report, this is not the first time that Indian players have violated Bio Secure protocols.

Pandya and Kohli’s picture went viral

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were photographed at a shop in Sydney in early December. There are also reports that the Indian team does not want to go there for the last Test match to be held in Brisbane due to strict lockdown rules enforced by the Queensland government. The Queensland government said that if the Indian team did not follow the rules, they would not come to play. The four-match series is currently 1–1. The third match of the series will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7.