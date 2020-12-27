new Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli, who returned home on Paternity Leave, praised his team’s captain Ajinkya Rahane for his century in the second Test match against Australia and described it as the best.

Rahane scored an unbeaten 104 on the second day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and formed an unbroken century partnership for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (40 not out). With this, India has achieved a significant lead of 82 runs by scoring 277 runs for five wickets.

Virat Kohli praised Rahane

Kohli tweeted after the second day’s play was over, “Another great day for us. Proper Test cricket at its best. Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane )’s all-time best innings.”

Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks ????@ ajinkyarahane88 – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 27, 2020

It is worth noting that earlier when Team India bowled out Australia for 195 runs in the first innings on the first day of the second Test, the regular captain of the team Virat Kohli praised the bowlers.

Kohli tweeted after the first day’s play was over, “It was a great first day for us. The bowlers performed well and we (the day) ended well.”

Significantly, Kohli returned home after the initial test match in Adelaide due to the birth of his first child. India were bowled out for 36 in the second innings of the first match and lost by eight wickets.

Rahane played captaincy innings

The first session of the second day of the Boxing Day Test was named after the Australian bowlers. India had added 25 runs in the first day’s score of 36/1 that Shubman Gill, looking in great touch, caught Tim Paine off Pat Cummins for a personal score of 45 runs. Soon after, Cheteshwar Pujara also went on to score 17 runs. Pat Cummins also sent him to the pavilion.

Rahane and Hanuma Vihari shared a 52-run partnership after three wickets fell for 63 runs, but Vihari returned to the pavilion after scoring 21 runs. After this, Rishabh Pant played a brilliant innings of 29 runs and shared a 57-run partnership with Rahane.

On the one hand, where the batsmen lost their wicket after being set, Rahane stayed on one end and plagued the Australian bowlers. Rahane completed his century in 198 balls. During this, 12 fours came off his bat. Apart from this, Ravindra Jedja also performed amazing with the bat. He is present at the crease by scoring 40 runs in 104 balls. By the end of the second day’s play, India has taken a lead of 82 runs.