Highlights: India has tightened its grip on Australia on the third day of Melbourne test

Only two runs lead and Australia have just four wickets left

Umpire did not give out Tim Paine to Jadeja’s ball, then review

The edge of the bat was seen in Snico, there was a ruckus when given out

New Delhi / Melbourne

India’s victory in the Boxing Day Test is almost certain. Australia have a lead of just two runs and have just four wickets left. After the Indian innings ended on the third day, the Australian batsmen did not stop in the second innings as well. Every bowler in India took a wicket and the Kangaroos had lost six wickets in the first innings gap. The turning point in Australia’s second innings came when captain Tim Paine was caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant by Ravindra Jadeja on a personal score of 1 run. If the on-field umpire did not give out, a review was taken.

Age was confirmed in replays. However, Penn looked unhappy with this and Australian fans too. Australian fans questioned the third umpire’s decision on social media. However, the rules make it clear that there was no mistake in giving Penn out.

Many people raised questions on the decision

A lot of people questioned the third umpire’s decision. New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham was one of them. He called it the third umpire’s mistake and said that if he did not have convincing evidence, he should have gone with the on-field umpire’s decision (not out). Since there was no hotspot but Snicko had a spike, many fans got the decision of third umpire wrong.

What do ICC rules say?

Regarding the use of real-time Snicko, the ICC says, “If the umpire gives out and then gets reviewed, the third umpire will first start with the spin vision replays, then go for the hotspot. If there is a mark on the hotspot, then straight out is given If a mark is not found on the hotspot, then only Snico will be used. Hotspot was not available in the case of pen, they were given out on the basis of snico.



Simon Toffel also explained why such a decision was made

Simon Toffel, who was included in the ICC’s Elite Umpires’ List, explained the intricacies behind this decision. He said in the broadcast on 7 cricket that the first frame is very important when going behind the bat of the ball.

Sachin said that DRS system should be reviewed

Sachin Tendulkar has also expressed his opinion about DRS. He said that ‘the players take the review because they are not happy with the on-field umpire’s decision. The ICC should look at the DRS system properly, especially the umpires’ call.

Green and Cummins are at the crease

India were all out for 195 runs in the first innings. After that, 326 runs were taken in the first innings and took a lead of 131 runs. Cameron Green is playing 17 and Pat Cummins is 15 by the end of the third day’s play. Both of them have shared a 34-run partnership.